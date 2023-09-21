Bills LB Christian Kirksey Retiring, Team Re-Signing LB A.J. Klein

According to Mike Garafolo, Bills practice squad LB Christian Kirksey has informed the team he plans to retire.

Garafolo adds Buffalo intends to fill the resulting opening on the practice squad by re-signing LB A.J. Klein.

Kirksey, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.04 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $38 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million for the 2020 season when the Browns released him in March. The Packers later signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract and he was entering the second year of his deal when Green Bay waived him with a failed physical.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed him to a two-year contract entering the 2022 season. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and landed with the Bills practice squad.

In 2022, Kirksey appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 124 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and five pass deflections.

Klein, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. He was released heading into the final year of the deal in 2022.

Klein caught on with the Giants’ practice squad but was signed away by the Ravens. He was traded to the Bears at the deadline but was later waived and claimed by the Bills.

Buffalo re-signed Klein in April but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Klein appeared in two games for the Ravens, two games for the Bears and six games for the Bills. He made two starts and recorded 16 tackles.