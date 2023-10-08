Bills LB Matt Milano Suffered Fractured Leg, Possible Season-Ending Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Bills LB Matt Milano suffered not only a fractured leg but a potential season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars in London.

Rapoport adds that Milano will likely miss the season and will undergo an MRI on his knee.

Milano, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal when he signed another two-year extension.

In 2023, Milano has appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and two pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Milano as the news is available.