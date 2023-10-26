Bills Likely To Place TE Dawson Knox On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are likely placing TE Dawson Knox on injured reserve after his wrist surgery.

That will knock him out for a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return. Buffalo had not given a timetable for Knox’s injury before this.

Knox, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $53.6 million that included more than $31 million in guarantees.

He’s due base salaries of $4.91 million and $10.91 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Knox has appeared in seven games for the Bills and caught 15 passes for 102 yards receiving and a touchdown.