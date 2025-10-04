Bills Made Four Roster Moves

The Bills announced four roster moves on Saturday, including signing LB Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad and placing CB Dorian Strong on injured reserve.

Buffalo also elevated DT Phidarian Mathis and Zion Logue from the practice squad for Week 5.

Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal, with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024, when Washington waived him in December; he was then claimed by the Jets.

He is now joining his third NFL team after being let go by New York.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 17 total tackles and a pass defended.