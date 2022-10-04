Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer

The Buffalo Bills announced four practice squad moves on Tuesday, including bringing back DT Justin Zimmer.

Signed DT Justin Zimmer and CB Jordan Miller to the practice squad. Released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili from the practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 4, 2022

Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Matt Barkley OL Greg Mancz OL Alec Anderson RB Duke Johnson WR Tavon Austin WR Isaiah Hodgins DE Mike Love LB Joe Giles-Harris DB Ja’Marcus Ingram OT Ryan Van Demark TE Zach Davidson CB Kyler McMichael WR Tanner Gentry DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) DT Eli Ankou DT Justin Zimmer CB Jordan Miller

Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.

The Saints later signed Zimmer to their practice squad towards the end of the 2016 season and brought him back on a futures contract a month later. Unfortunately, the Saints waived Zimmer and he sat out the entire 2017 season.

From there, Zimmer joined the Falcons in 2018 and spent the year in Atlanta. The Falcons opted to waive Zimmer before the start of the 2019 season and later signed him to their practice squad. From there, the Browns signed him off of Atlanta’s practice squad in December of 2019.

Zimmer was waived by the Browns back in July of 2020 and ended up catching back on with the Bills. He tore his ACL in 2021, however, and Buffalo declined to tender him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Zimmer appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded eight tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack.