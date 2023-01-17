Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Matt Barkley OL Alec Anderson RB Duke Johnson DE Mike Love OT Ryan Van Demark TE Zach Davidson CB Kyler McMichael DT Eli Ankou WR KeeSean Johnson DB Ja’Marcus Ingram DE Kingsley Jonathan WR John Brown DT Brandin Bryant OT Justin Murray DT Cortez Broughton WR Dezmon Patmon

Patmon, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Washington State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when the Colts waived him.

He has bounced on and off the Colts’ practice squad so far this season.

In 2022, Patmon has appeared in one game and recorded two receptions for 24 yards and no touchdowns.