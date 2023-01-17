Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday.
– Signed WR Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad.
– Released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Alec Anderson
- RB Duke Johnson
- DE Mike Love
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- TE Zach Davidson
- CB Kyler McMichael
- DT Eli Ankou
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- DE Kingsley Jonathan
- WR John Brown
- DT Brandin Bryant
- OT Justin Murray
- DT Cortez Broughton
- WR Dezmon Patmon
Patmon, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Washington State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when the Colts waived him.
He has bounced on and off the Colts’ practice squad so far this season.
In 2022, Patmon has appeared in one game and recorded two receptions for 24 yards and no touchdowns.
