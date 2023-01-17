Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. 

In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Matt Barkley
  2. OL Alec Anderson
  3. RB Duke Johnson
  4. DE Mike Love
  5. OT Ryan Van Demark
  6. TE Zach Davidson
  7. CB Kyler McMichael
  8. DT Eli Ankou 
  9. WR KeeSean Johnson
  10. DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
  11. DE Kingsley Jonathan
  12. WR John Brown
  13. DT Brandin Bryant
  14. OT Justin Murray
  15. DT Cortez Broughton
  16. WR Dezmon Patmon

Patmon, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Washington State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when the Colts waived him.

He has bounced on and off the Colts’ practice squad so far this season.

In 2022, Patmon has appeared in one game and recorded two receptions for 24 yards and no touchdowns. 

