Bills Make Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves on Monday including placing OL Forrest Lamp on injured reserve.

The Bills also signed RB Kerrith Whyte and CB Tim Harris and waived WR Duke Williams with an injury designation.

Should Williams clear waivers on Monday, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Lamp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.

The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract this past April.

In 2020, Lamp appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 72 guard out of 80 qualifying players.