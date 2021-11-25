Bills Make Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday that they have activated WR Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve. The team is also elevating defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou for their upcoming game.

.@BuffaloBills roster moves: – Activated WR Marquez Stevenson from Injured Reserve list – Elevated DT Eli Ankou and DT Brandin Bryant from the practice squad for tonight’s game. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 25, 2021

Stevenson, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Stevenson recorded 147 receptions for 2,269 yards (15.4 YPC) and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed 26 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 32 games.