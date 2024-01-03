Bills Not Activating WR Justin Shorter, Remains On Injured Reserve

According to Sal Capaccio, the Bills will not be able to activate WR Justin Shorter from injured reserve, which closes his 21-day window after being designated to return.

Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed Shorter will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Shorter, 23, was selected with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round by the Bills this past April. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.2 million contract with Buffalo.

The Bills placed Shorter on injured reserve in August with a hamstring injury.

During his college career at Penn State and Florida, Shorter appeared in 47 games and caught 110 passes for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns.