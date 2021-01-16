Bills OC Brian Daboll Favorite To Land Chargers’ HC Job

Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing league sources, reports that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has emerged as a favorite to be the next Chargers’ head coach.

Schefter says that the Chargers are plotting the next steps in their process, which will depend on what happens between the Bills and Ravens tonight.

Should the Bills lose, the Chargers can meet with Daboll whenever he wants and he can accept the job as their head coach if offered. Should Buffalo move on, the Chargers must wait for Daboll to be finished with the postseason before they negotiate.

The Chargers are reportedly looking for n offensive-minded coach and Daboll has done some great work with Josh Allen. He also has ties to Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.

Daboll, 45, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

In 2020, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 2 in yards per game, No. 2 in points per game, No. 3 in passing yards per game and No. 20 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Chargers coaching search as the news is available.