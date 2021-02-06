Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll Wins 2020 Assistant Coach Of The Year

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was named the 2020 assistant coach of the year on Saturday at the NFL Honors show.

Daboll, 45, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

In 2020, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 2 in yards per game, No. 2 in points per game, No. 3 in passing yards per game and No. 20 in rushing yards per game.