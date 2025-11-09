Bills Offered First & Third For Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, Also Tried To Swing Deal For Jets DT Quinnen Williams

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills had the highest offer on the table for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle before the trade deadline last week.

Pelissero says Buffalo put a first and third-round pick on the table for Waddle, but the first was in 2027. Pelissero says that Miami wanted a 2026 first and ultimately decided the package wasn’t enough to trade Waddle to a division rival.

Pelissero adds the Bills were in the mix to trade for Jets DT Quinnen Williams, along with the Jaguars and Cowboys. In the end, Dallas had the best offer.

Buffalo was linked to some other prominent names at the trade deadline but by the time the deadline hit, they hadn’t been able to push any of those deals across the goal line.

Waddle, 26, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Waddle has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 41 receptions on 59 targets for 586 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams, 27, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option, which was worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In July of 2023, the Jets signed Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. The deal included $66 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and three forced fumbles.