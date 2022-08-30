Bills Officially Release 18 Players

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

The Bills also placed CB Tre’Davious White on the reserve/PUP list and added LB Andre Smith to the suspended list.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $11.094 million contract that included a $6.208 million signing bonus.

Howard’s contract includes a fifth-year option that the Buccaneers picked up this offseason, yet he was cut and wound up signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with Tampa Bay.

In 2021, Howard appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 14 passes for 135 yards receiving and one touchdown.