Bills Officially Release 18 Players

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of cuts includes:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Greg Mancz
- OL Luke Tenuta
- OL Alec Anderson
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- RB Duke Johnson
- WR Tanner Gentry
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- TE O.J. Howard
- DE Mike Love
- DE Kingsley Jonathan
- DT Brandin Bryant
- DT Prince Emili
- DT C.J. Brewer
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Nick McCloud
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- DT Eli Ankou
The Bills also placed CB Tre’Davious White on the reserve/PUP list and added LB Andre Smith to the suspended list.
Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $11.094 million contract that included a $6.208 million signing bonus.
Howard’s contract includes a fifth-year option that the Buccaneers picked up this offseason, yet he was cut and wound up signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with Tampa Bay.
In 2021, Howard appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 14 passes for 135 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!