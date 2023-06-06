Bills Officially Sign DE Leonard Floyd To One-Year, $7M Deal, Release RB Isaiah Bowser

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have officially signed DE Leonard Floyd and are releasing RB Isaiah Bowser in a corresponding move.

Jeremy Fowler reports Floyd’s deal is worth $7 million guaranteed with additional sack incentives to push the total maximum value to $9 million.

Floyd, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $15.7 million contract when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option worth $13.22 million for the 2020 season.

However, Chicago released Floyd before the option became guaranteed at the start of the 2020 league year. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams.

The Rams and Floyd later agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021. However, the Rams released him this offseason.

In 2022, Floyd appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 59 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 56 edge defender out of 120 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.