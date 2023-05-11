Bills Officially Sign Five Draft Picks

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve officially signed five draft picks including G O’Cyrus Torrence, LB Dorian Williams, WR Justin Shorter, G Nick Broeker and CB Alex Austin.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Bills:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 25 Dalton Kincaid TE 2 59 O’Cyrus Torrence OG Signed 3 91 Dorian Williams LB Signed 5 150 Justin Shorter WR Signed 7 230 Nick Broeker G Signed 7 252 Alex Austin CB Signed

Torrence, 23, attended Louisiana University before transferring to Florida and was a Consensus All-American in 2022.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Ravens OL Tyre Phillips.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,220,978 rookie contract that includes a $1,524,348 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,131,087 in 2023.

During his senior season at Florida, Torrence appeared in 11 games for Florida after having made just one appearance previously for Louisiana.

Williams, 21, hails from Indian Land, South Carolina, and was named the MVP of the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic with 17 tackles.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,382,803 rookie contract that includes a $914,766 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $978,692 in 2023.

During his four seasons at Tulane, Williams appeared in 43 games and recorded 316 tackles, nine and a half sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.