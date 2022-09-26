Bills OL Tommy Doyle Out For Season With Torn ACL

On Monday, Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott revealed to the media that OL Tommy Doyle will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

You can expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and sign someone else to the roster in his place.

Doyle, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Miami (OH) back in 2020.

He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $3,795,724 and made 11 appearances for Buffalo at tackle in 2021.

In 2022, Doyle appeared in just one game for the Bills at tackle.

We will have more news on Doyle as it becomes available.