Bills Place DE Von Miller On Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills announced they have placed DE Von Miller on injured reserve, which will knock him out for the next four games.

.@buffalobills roster move: Von Miller has been placed on the Injured Reserve list. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 1, 2022

The hope had been that Miller could return sooner following a knee injury that didn’t end up being as bad as it looked on Thanksgiving.

Instead, Buffalo will be cautious and shut Miller down for a few weeks. He’ll still be eligible to return during the regular season and he’ll be most important to the Bills if he can play during the playoffs.

Per Joe Buscaglia, Bills GM Brandon Beane said:

“We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don’t want to rush him back. This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run.”

Miller, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022 entering Week 12, Miller had appeared in 10 games for the Bills, recording 20 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.