Bills Place DT Star Lotulelei On COVID-19 List, Elevate DT Brandin Bryant

The Buffalo Bills announced they have placed DT Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list, knocking him out for Week 10 against the Jets.

Depending on Lotulelei’s vaccination status, he’ll either miss 10 days and next week’s game, or have the chance to test out of the protocol with two negative tests 24 hours apart this coming week.

To replace Lotulelei, Buffalo has elevated DT Brandin Bryant to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

Lotulelei, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.605 million rookie contract before the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option.

Lotulelei made a base salary of $6 million for the 2017 season before eventually signing a five-year contract with the Bills in 2018. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

In 2021, Lotulelei has appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 86 interior defender out of 124 qualifying players.