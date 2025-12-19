Bills Place OL Chase Lundt On Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills announced they placed OL Chase Lundt on injured reserve on Friday.

We have placed OL Chase Lundt on Injured Reserve list. pic.twitter.com/tnRkMw3sAH — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 19, 2025

Lundt, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2025 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,404,924 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $840,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Lundt appeared in two games for the Bills as a backup tackle.