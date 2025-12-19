Bills Place OL Chase Lundt On Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills announced they placed OL Chase Lundt on injured reserve on Friday.
Lundt, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2025 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,404,924 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $840,000 in 2025.
In 2025, Lundt appeared in two games for the Bills as a backup tackle.
