Bills Place RB Zack Moss On IR, Promote OL Jordan Devey

The Bills announced Tuesday they have placed RB Zack Moss on injured reserve and elevated OL Jordan Devey to the active roster.

.@buffalobills roster moves: Elevated to the 53-man roster: OL Jordan Devey Placed on IR: RB Zack Moss Signed to the practice squad: RB Devonta Freeman — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 12, 2021

Buffalo also officially announced the signing of RB Devonta Freeman, who will provide additional depth while Moss is out with his sprained ankle.

Moss, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the third round out of Utah in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,612,321 rookie contract that includes a $914,417 signing bonus.

In 2020, Moss appeared in 13 games for the Bills and rushed 112 times for 481 yards (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns while adding 14 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.