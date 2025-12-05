Bills Placing CB Darius Slay On Reserve/Did Not Report List

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are placing CB Darius Slay on the reserve/did not report list on Friday.

Slay has made headlines by not reporting to Buffalo after being claimed by the team. He is unsure if he wants to continue playing.

Pittsburgh put Slay on waivers after 10 games, and the Bills claimed him. It’s worth noting that Slay was also claimed by the Eagles, where he spent five seasons, but Buffalo had priority.

Jeff McLane said he thought there was a chance Slay would refuse to play for the Bills, so they would put him back on waivers to presumably join Philadelphia.

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019, and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia.

He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2025. However, Pittsburgh let him go at the beginning of December and he was claimed by Buffalo.

In 2025, Slay has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.