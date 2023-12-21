Bills Placing DT Jordan Phillips On IR

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters on Thursday that they’re placing DT Jordan Phillips on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Phillips, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was waived in the final year of his four-year, rookie contract and later claimed by the Bills.

After three seasons in Buffalo, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He was released after two seasons and returned to Buffalo.

Phillips will be an unrestricted free agent in the coming months.

In 2023, Phillips has appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five pass defenses.