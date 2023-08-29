Bills Placing QB Matt Barkley On Injured Reserve

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are placing QB Matt Barkley on injured reserve.

This will end his season and leave Buffalo with just QB Kyle Allen as the backup.

Barkley, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of the 2015 season.

Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and 40ers before signing a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Cincinnati placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and later waived him with an injury settlement.

The Bills signed Barkley to a contract a few weeks after Derek Anderson got hurt. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2018. The Titans signed him to their preseason roster and he had a brief stint with the Panthers before finishing out the year with the Falcons.

From there, Barkley returned to the Bills last March. He spent the 2022 season on the practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

For his career, Barkley has appeared in 19 games for the Eagles, Bears and Bills, completing 212 of 363 passing attempts (58.4 percent) for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.