Bills Placing S Micah Hyde On IR, Out For The Season

According to his agent Jack Betcha, the Bills are placing S Micah Hyde on injured reserve due to a neck injury. He will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Hyde, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the team restructured his deal.

In 2022, Hyde appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded seven total tackles.