Bills Plan To Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For DT Ed Oliver

According to Alaina Getzenberg, Bills GM Brandon Beane says the team will pick up DT Ed Oliver‘s fifth-year option, worth $10.753 million, closer to the May 2 deadline.

Beane also said he doesn’t see the team signing Oliver to a long-term deal until after the option is picked up.

Oliver, 24, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that includes a $12,329,200 signing bonus.

The deal also includes a fifth-year option for Buffalo to make a decision in 2022.

In 2021, Oliver appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 41 total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

