Bills Promote K Matt Prater To Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced they have promoted K Matt Prater from the practice squad to the active roster.

Signed P Cameron Johnston & K Matt Prater. Released P Brad Robbins. More info on the new additions to the Bills active roster ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CVTZgPa6xF — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 9, 2025

The team also officially swapped P Cameron Johnston for P Brad Robbins.

Prater made the game-winning field goal in Sunday night’s wild comeback win over the Ravens and earned a spot on the active roster as a reward. He’s filling in for K Tyler Bass who’s on injured reserve.

Prater, 41, spent seven years with the Broncos before signing a three-year, $9 million contract that included a $750,000 signing bonus and annual $50,000 workout bonuses with the Lions in 2015.

Prater then signed a three-year, $11.4 million extension with Detroit back in 2017. After finishing out this contract, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $7 million with the Cardinals in 2021. Arizona re-signed him to another deal in 2023.

The Bills signed Prater to a contract at the start of the season.

In 2024, Prater appeared in four games for the Cardinals and hit all six of his field goal attempts and all 10 of his extra points.