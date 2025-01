Bills Promote QB Mike White, Cut LB Nicholas Morrow

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed QB Mike White from the practice squad to the active roster and released LB Nicholas Morrow in a corresponding move.

Roster moves ⬇️ – Signed QB Mike White from the practice squad. – Released LB Nicholas Morrow. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 3, 2025

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they hope to get White some playing time in Week 18’s season-finale with Josh Allen only slated to get limited action, per Chris Brown.

White, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent in 2022 on the original-round tender worth $2.54 million.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Dolphins. He was entering the second year of that deal and owed a $3.5 million base salary for 2024 when Miami cut him loose in August and he quickly caught on with the Bills.

In 2023, White appeared in six games for the Dolphins and completed five of his six passing attempts for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.