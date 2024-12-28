Bills Promote Two Players Including S Lewis Cine

The Buffalo Bills announced they have elevated WR Tyrell Shavers and S Lewis Cine from the practice squad for Week 17 against the Jets.

Cine, 25, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that included a $5,539,382 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. However, the Vikings waived him in the third year of the deal.

Cine caught on with Buffalo’s practice squad shortly after being let go by Minnesota.

In 2024, Cine has appeared in one game for the Bills.