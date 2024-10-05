Bills Promote Two Players To Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced they have promoted DT Branson Deen and WR Tyrell Shavers to the active roster from the practice squad.

Shavers, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of San Diego State. He was waived after training camp before re-signing to the practice squad shortly after.

Shavers re-signed on a futures contract after the season but was waived again after camp in 2024 before landing back on the practice squad.

Shavers is yet to appear in an NFL game.