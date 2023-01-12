Bills Promote WR Cole Beasley, Waive OL Justin Murray

The Buffalo Bills announced they have promoted WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad to the active roster and cut OL Justin Murray in a corresponding move.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but retired and was released soon after. He unretired and returned to the Bills practice squad recently.

In 2022, Beasley has appeared in two games for the Bucs and two games for the Bills. He’s caught six passes on seven targets for 35 yards.