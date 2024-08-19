Bills QB Mitch Trubisky To Miss Time With Knee Injury

Bills HC Sean McDermott said backup QB Mitch Trubisky is among a handful of players who will miss several weeks, per Chris Brown.

In Trubisky’s case, he has a knee injury that will make him week-to-week for some time. McDermott added the Bills are in the process of adding another quarterback to the roster.

The only other quarterback besides Josh Allen on the roster right now is Ben DiNucci, who was signed somewhat recently.

Trubisky, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers the following year.

The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year extension worth $11.2 million in 2023. However, he was released this offseason. The Bills signed him to a two-year contract.

In 2023, Trubisky appeared in five games for the Steelers and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 632 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.