AFC Notes: Josh Allen, D.K. Metcalf, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

When appearing on the Fitz and Whit podcast, Bills GM Brandon Beane was asked about their decision to pick Josh Allen at No. 7 overall ahead of Josh Rosen at No. 10. Beane explained they always felt like Allen was the more “physically gifted” of the two.

“When I went down to my [post-draft] press conference… they were all over me about why did I take Josh Allen, why wouldn’t I choose Josh Rosen,” Beane said, via BillsWire. “I kept telling them… he’s physically gifted, he can do everything in our weather, he’s got size, people are forgetting what an athlete this guy is… I promise you when you meet him you’re going to know what I’m talking about.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed OL James Daniels to a contract in recent weeks. Daniels said the team is still figuring out whether he will line up at left or right guard.

“They’re still figuring things out,” Daniels said, via PFT. “They just said during OTAs they’ll have a plan, but they just told me they’re still figuring things out right now.”

Daniels is open to playing either position.

“It really doesn’t—position-wise, left guard or right guard, it really doesn’t matter,” Daniels said.

Daniels suffered a torn Achilles in October and missed the rest of the season. He doesn’t have any concerns about his availability for 2025.

“The status of the Achilles, it’s going pretty well,” Daniels said. “I wasn’t lucky to have the Achilles injury, but I was lucky [when] it happened. I had surgery the first week of October. I’m on schedule, I’m on track, so I was really fortunate about the timing in the year where we won’t have to worry about anything this upcoming season.”

Patriots

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston spoke about the Patriots’ failure to land now Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf in a trade for Seattle because Metcalf was not interested in joining the team.

“I’ve come to find out that [the Patriots were in on Metcalf],” Curran said while appearing on Jones & Keefe. “They had conversations. An offer was not made, that’s correct. But I’ve kind of been redirected from folks outside of New England. They were in on him. He didn’t want to come here…The Patriots were exceedingly wary of the negative impact a demanding veteran wideout could have on Maye. As a result, they weren’t in the game on talented guys like D.K. Metcalf and Davante Adams. The guy they loved – Chris Godwin – signed back with the Buccaneers. So this spot is very much like left tackle. Need one desperately. Have screwed up staffing the position for years. Have a chance at the top of the draft with No. 4 if Travis Hunter is there.”