Dolphins Claimed DT James Ester Off Waivers From Packers

The Miami Dolphins have claimed DT James Ester off the waiver wire from the Packers, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Several members of Miami’s coaching staff and front office worked with Ester in Green Bay last season.

Ester, 24, started 43 games in five years at Northern Illinois from 2019 to 2023. He signed a futures deal with the Packers ahead of the 2025 season and spent the season on the practice squad.

Green Bay re-signed Ester to another futures contract in 2026.

During his five-year college career, Ester recorded 121 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, a blocked kick, an interception and seven pass deflections in 49 games.