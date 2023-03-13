Bills Re-Sign CB Cam Lewis

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve re-signed CB Cam Lewis to an undisclosed contract on Monday. 

Lewis, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and eventually re-signed to their practice squad.

Buffalo brought Lewis back on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

