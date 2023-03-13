Bills Re-Sign CB Cam Lewis

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve re-signed CB Cam Lewis to an undisclosed contract on Monday.

CB Cam Lewis has been re-signed to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/BQ4aZjbnVU — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 13, 2023

Lewis, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and eventually re-signed to their practice squad.

Buffalo brought Lewis back on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.