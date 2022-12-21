Bills Re-Sign DT Brandin Bryant To PS, Release DT Kendal Vickers

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday they have re-signed DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released DT Kendal Vickers in a corresponding move. 

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Matt Barkley
  2. OL Alec Anderson
  3. RB Duke Johnson
  4. DE Mike Love
  5. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  6. OT Ryan Van Demark
  7. TE Zach Davidson
  8. CB Kyler McMichael
  9. WR Tanner Gentry
  10. DT Eli Ankou (Injured)
  11. WR KeeSean Johnson
  12. DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
  13. DE Kingsley Jonathan
  14. WR John Brown
  15. DT Cortez Broughton
  16. WR Cole Beasley
  17. DT Brandin Bryant

Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.

Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later. The Texans eventually added him to their practice squad but he was released and returned to Buffalo. 

In 2022, Bryant has appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.

