Bills Re-Sign DT Brandin Bryant To PS, Release DT Kendal Vickers

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday they have re-signed DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released DT Kendal Vickers in a corresponding move.
Bills practice squad transactions:
Re-signed DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad
Released DT Kendal Vickers from the practice squad
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Alec Anderson
- RB Duke Johnson
- DE Mike Love
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- TE Zach Davidson
- CB Kyler McMichael
- WR Tanner Gentry
- DT Eli Ankou (Injured)
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- DE Kingsley Jonathan
- WR John Brown
- DT Cortez Broughton
- WR Cole Beasley
- DT Brandin Bryant
Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.
Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later. The Texans eventually added him to their practice squad but he was released and returned to Buffalo.
In 2022, Bryant has appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.
