Bills Re-Sign OL Ike Boettger To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve re-signed OL Ike Boettger to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Boettger, 28, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. From there, Boettger returned to Buffalo via waivers and has remained on the team since.

Buffalo re-signed Boettger as a restricted free agent heading into 2021 and re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2022.

For his career, Boettger has appeared in 34 games for the Bills and made 17 starts.