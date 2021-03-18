Bills Re-Sign RB Taiwan Jones

Bills GM Brandon Beane announced they have re-signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year deal, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Jones is primarily a special teams player and should return in that role.

Jones, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2011. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5 million contract when the Raiders released him in 2017.

Jones later signed a one-year contract with the Bills and spent two seasons in Buffalo before joining the Texans in 2019. He re-signed with the Bills for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Bills. He was targeted twice but otherwise did not record a stat on offense.