Bills Re-Sign TE Quintin Morris To One-Year Deal

The Bills announced they are re-signing TE Quintin Morris to a one-year deal on Friday.

Re-signed TE Quintin Morris to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/wHlPKmp9c8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 8, 2024

Morris, 25, signed with the Bills in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green. Buffalo waived him in August later that year before signing him back on the practice squad. He was elevated off the practice squad one time in November of 2021.

The Bills signed him to a futures contract in January of 2022 where he made a base salary of $1.575 million over two seasons.

In 2023, Morris appeared in 15 games and had two receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown.