Bills Re-Signed DT Phidarian Mathis

The Buffalo Bills announced they have re-signed DT Phidarian Mathis to a one-year contract.

Re-signed OL Alec Anderson and DT Phidarian Mathis each to one year contracts. pic.twitter.com/Y6eOETJwvG — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 23, 2026

They also officially announced that pending restricted free agent Alec Anderson re-signed for one year.

Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024 when Washington waived him in December.

He was then claimed by the Jets. After New York let him go during roster cuts in 2025, he caught on with the Bills.

In 2025, Mathis appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 13 total tackles.