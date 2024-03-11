Bills Re-Signing CB Cam Lewis To Two-Year, $4M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills are re-signing CB Cam Lewis to a two-year, $4 million contract on Monday.

Lewis, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and eventually re-signed to their practice squad.

Buffalo brought Lewis back on a futures contract and he returned to Buffalo last year on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 21 tackles and two pass defenses.