Bills Re-Signing DB Taylor Rapp To Three-Year Extension

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed DB Taylor Rapp to a three-year extension worth up to $14.5 million, according to Adam Schefter.

Rapp, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one year contract with Buffalo last offseason.

In 2023, Rapp appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 50 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery, .5 sacks and two pass defenses.