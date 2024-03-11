Bills Re-Signing DE A.J. Epenesa

According to Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills are re-signing DE A.J. Epenesa to a one-year contract.

Epenesa, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,877,299 rookie contract that included a $1,834,399 signing bonus.

Epenesa was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Epenesa appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 20 tackles,6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and eight pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.