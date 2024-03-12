Bills Re-Signing DL DaQuan Jones To Two-Year, $16M Deal

The Buffalo Bills are re-signing DL DaQuan Jones to a two-year contract worth $16 million, according to his agency.

The contract includes $10.5 million guaranteed.

Jones, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season and a two-year, $14 million contract with the Bills in 2022.

In 2023, Jones appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks.