Bills Re-Signing LB A.J. Klein

Sal Capaccio reports that the Bills are expected to re-sign veteran LB A.J. Klein as early as Monday.

Klein, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020.

Klein caught on with the Giants’ practice squad but was signed away by the Ravens. He was traded to the Bears at the deadline but was later waived and claimed by the Bills.

In 2022, Klein has appeared in two games for the Ravens, two games for the Bears, and six games for the Bills. He made two starts and recorded 16 tackles.