Bills Re-Signing LB Matt Milano To Four-Year, $44M Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills are re-signing LB Matt Milano to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed on Thursday.

Prior reports said that Milano was expected to test the open market this offseason after the Bills declined to franchise him. However, it appears as though Buffalo was able to step up and prevent him from leaving.

The Browns were reportedly among the interested teams in Milano had reached free agency.

Milano, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Milano appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and four passes defended.

