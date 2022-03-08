Bills Releasing LB A.J. Klein

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they are releasing veteran LB A.J. Klein.

Klein, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020.

In 2021, Klein appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 35 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.