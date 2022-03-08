Bills Releasing LB A.J. Klein

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they are releasing veteran LB A.J. Klein.
.@buffalobills roster move:
-Released LB A.J. Klein
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 8, 2022
Klein, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.
After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020.
In 2021, Klein appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 35 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!