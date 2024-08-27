Bills Releasing QB Ben DiNucci

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are releasing QB Ben DiNucci as part of their roster cuts.

DiNucci, 27, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022 only to release him at the start of the season. He parlayed a strong season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons into a futures deal with the Broncos in May.

The Broncos later added DiNucci to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal in January before releasing him in May. He then signed with the Bills at the start of August of 2024.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.