Bills Releasing TE O.J. Howard & RB Duke Johnson

The Buffalo Bills announced that they are releasing TE O.J. Howard and RB Duke Johnson on Tuesday as they continue to trim down to 53 players on their roster.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $11.094 million contract that included a $6.208 million signing bonus.

Howard’s contract includes a fifth-year option that the Buccaneers picked up this offseason, yet he was cut and wound up signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with Tampa Bay.

In 2021, Howard appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 14 passes for 135 yards receiving and one touchdown.