Bills Releasing WR Cole Beasley

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bills plan to release WR Cole Beasley today.
The team confirmed the news in an announcement.
We've released WR Cole Beasley. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kHkLwmju4K
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 17, 2022
Buffalo had granted Beasley permission to seek a trade but it appears nothing has come up so far. Buffalo needs the cap space to get DE Von Miller under contract, so Beasley is on the outs.
Cutting Beasley would free up $6.1 million of cap room and create $1.5 million of dead money.
Beasley, 32, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.
The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season.
In 2021, Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 693 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Ridiculous IMO. There are fewer and fewer white WRs in the NFL every season. There are already ZERO white DBs, only 1 white RB (no FB’s do not count)….but the NFL/NFLPA/media demands that fans think about ‘diversity, equality, and equity’.
How am I, as a European-American, supposed to relate to the NFL when there are fewer and fewer NFL players who look like me?
The exact same argument is made for increasing the number of blacks in the MLB, everyone is concerned that blacks don’t watch baseball because blacks don’t see black players in MLB uniforms.
Why is the argument ‘PC’ for the latter but not the former?