Bills Releasing WR Cole Beasley

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bills plan to release WR Cole Beasley today.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement.

Buffalo had granted Beasley permission to seek a trade but it appears nothing has come up so far. Buffalo needs the cap space to get DE Von Miller under contract, so Beasley is on the outs.

Cutting Beasley would free up $6.1 million of cap room and create $1.5 million of dead money.

Beasley, 32, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 693 yards receiving and a touchdown.