Bills Releasing WR Deonte Harty

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bills are releasing kick return specialist and WR Deonte Harty.

This release frees up an additional $4.2 million in cap space for the Bills who have released several players already on Wednesday.

Harty, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption, signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Harris was set to be a restricted free agent before the Saints signed his tender. The team later restructured his deal and he then signed a two-year deal with the Bills in 2023 as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Harty appeared in four games for the Saints, recording 15 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 26 kicks for 323 yards and one touchdown.